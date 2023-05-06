Pocket Network (POKT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $605,352.21

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $41.85 million and approximately $605,352.21 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

