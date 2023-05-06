Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.33 and traded as low as C$13.15. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$13.53, with a volume of 19,982 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$286.64 million, a P/E ratio of 85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.17. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of C$22.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.7640643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 506.25%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris Renewable Energy

In related news, Director Marc Murnaghan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$26,220.00. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.