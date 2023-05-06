Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pool to earn $16.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $353.96 on Friday. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $32,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pool by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Pool by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

