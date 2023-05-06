Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Post Stock Up 0.7 %
Post stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 900,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,473. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.69. Post has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.