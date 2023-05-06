Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Post Stock Up 0.7 %

Post stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 900,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,473. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.69. Post has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Post by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Earnings History for Post (NYSE:POST)

