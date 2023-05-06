Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Post stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 900,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,473. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.69. Post has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Post by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

