PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $658,905.93

PotCoin (POT) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. PotCoin has a market cap of $658,905.93 and approximately $1,957.74 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 116.5% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00296237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018697 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003494 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,282,077 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

