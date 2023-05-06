Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Premier has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 415,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

