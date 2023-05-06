Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Premier has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.