Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.27-$4.32 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 268,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

