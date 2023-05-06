Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.00

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 73.48 ($0.92). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84), with a volume of 101,325 shares.

Prime People Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a market cap of £8.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.

About Prime People

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

