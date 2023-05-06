Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Prologis by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.25 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

