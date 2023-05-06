ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stake Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $7,894,000. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 161,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $9,050,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 230,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $50.60 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.