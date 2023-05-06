Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $78.59 on Friday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45.

Insider Activity

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,583,200. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Prothena by 45.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 84.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.