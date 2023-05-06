Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 4.2 %

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $83,653. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 96,877 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 281.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,360 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 114,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

