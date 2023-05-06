Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.