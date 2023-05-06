Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $173.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 221.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

