Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,658,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Qiagen by 3,367.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Qiagen by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Qiagen by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 394,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Qiagen by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,180,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,251,000 after purchasing an additional 373,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

