Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,217. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,658,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 3,367.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 394,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,180,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,251,000 after purchasing an additional 373,827 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

