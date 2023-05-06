Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.74 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10- EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.87.

QGEN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,217. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

