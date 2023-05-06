QITMEER NETWORK Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $621,520.03 and approximately $157,627.16 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.16660816 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $146,150.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

