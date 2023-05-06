QUASA Hits 24-Hour Volume of $357.31 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $357.31 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0017208 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $170.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

