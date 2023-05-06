Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $148.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $166.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DGX opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average is $144.78.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

