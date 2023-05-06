Quilter Plc Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $193.57 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $199.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

