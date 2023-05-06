Quilter Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

