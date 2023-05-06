Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 233,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,925% from the previous session’s volume of 11,508 shares.The stock last traded at $6.32 and had previously closed at $4.10.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 17.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

