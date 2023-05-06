Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:AP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

