Raymond James Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $330.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.53.

SBAC stock opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.70. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

