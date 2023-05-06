Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Rayonier updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

