Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Realty Income worth $29,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

