Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.01-4.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. Realty Income also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.94-$4.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.63.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of O traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,969.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.