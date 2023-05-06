Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.94-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.7 %

Realty Income stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 3,226,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 25.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

