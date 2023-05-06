Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RCON opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

