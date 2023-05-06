ReddCoin Price Up 5% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $4,764.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00289226 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012204 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018351 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000702 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003481 BTC.
ReddCoin Coin Profile
ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.