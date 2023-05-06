Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,050.00 at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $849.38.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $762.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $791.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
