Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,050.00 at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $849.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $762.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $791.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

