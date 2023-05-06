Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

