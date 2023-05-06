Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.58 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

