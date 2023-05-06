Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 401,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 167,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.24. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.