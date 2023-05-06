Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.78 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Request has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $91.78 million and approximately $963,634.57 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,862.78 or 0.99999344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09508689 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,467,271.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

