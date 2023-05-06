Request (REQ) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Request has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $91.23 million and approximately $945,729.09 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,741.71 or 0.99969460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09508689 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,467,271.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

