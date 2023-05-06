Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Capitalization Hits $178.96 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $178.96 million and $4.17 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,600,000,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.