ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Boosted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD opened at $231.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.54. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,032. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

