Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.20

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.20 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.35), with a volume of 429235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.20 ($0.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.47. The company has a market cap of £577.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,355.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

