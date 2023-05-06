Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $288.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

