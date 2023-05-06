Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 268 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

