Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 255 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $64.72 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

