Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 315 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357,015 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

LEG opened at $32.85 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

