Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

