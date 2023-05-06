Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Revolve Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

