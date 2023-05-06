Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $15,800.88 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,919.30 or 1.00033150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0021335 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,699.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

