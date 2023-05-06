River Street Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $93.42 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

