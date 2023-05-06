Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.36) to GBX 2,050 ($25.61) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.61) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.36) to GBX 2,100 ($26.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,900.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

